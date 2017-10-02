Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the act of violence in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Please join Susanne and I in keeping the victims and families of the horrifying tragedy in Las Vegas in our thoughts and prayers,” said Governor Ricketts.

Las Vegas was terrorized by a shooter who opened fire on a country music festival late Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring at least 400 others according to news reports.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on October 6, 2017. The President’s proclamation can be found here.