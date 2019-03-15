Flood Assistance – Clothing Closet in Burwell available and receiving donations Friday and Saturday

The Clothing Closet in Burwell is available to anyone who has been affected by the recent flooding occurring across the state.

Donations are welcome to be dropped off at the Loup Basin RC&D – Loup Rivers Scenic Byway Interpretive Center Friday (3/15/19) and Saturday (3/16/19) from 1-4 p.m

.

A few items of interest in need of donation are boots, over shoes, gloves, western shirts slightly worn, coveralls, work jeans, new men’s and women’s socks.

If you, your family, or someone you know needs assistance with clothing, shoes, bedding, etc. please contact Keep Loup Basin Beautiful. We have sizes ranging from newborn to adult in both men and women and boys and girls!!!

Please call Kathy Mann, Sonja Wagner, Amy Hughes or Janet Sanders at 308-346-3393 or email info@keeploupbasinbeautiful.org

For updates – follow Keep Loup Basin Beautiful on Facebook.