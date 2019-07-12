Flood preparations paying off for Nebraska community

Wood River, Neb. — Flood preparations are paying off for a south-central Nebraska community menaced by a rain-swollen river.

Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer said Friday that a temporary diversion dike and other preparations have helped keep the floodwater from the city’s namesake, Wood River, at manageable levels and locations, minimizing street flooding.

Warnings were issued after up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots during storms that struck several south-central Nebraska counties overnight Monday.

The city of 1,350 was able to clean out runoff channels and take other steps it didn’t have time to take in March, after drenching storms hastened snowmelt and caused devastating flooding in eastern Nebraska.

Cramer thinks the river’s expected to crest in a few hours. In the meantime, he says, “We’re looking pretty good.”