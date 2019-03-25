Flood relief center established by UNMC/Nebraska Medicine, UNO

Public donations of protective equipment, cleaning supplies, hygiene products can begin March 26

The recent flooding has impacted many of our colleagues, students and communities. To meet immediate needs, the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska at Omaha will open a Flood Relief Donation Management Center.

Donations will be accepted from the public beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. Anyone impacted by the floods may come to the center for aid beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

“We want to provide an inclusive, safe and effective way for our university and medical center community to contribute to the relief effort,” said Pat O’Neil, assistant dean for finance and administration in the College of Allied Health Professions, who is directing the effort at the request of UNMC and UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D.

“Having a single secure site and a clearly defined list of needed supplies will optimally assist those in need and minimize waste,” Dr. Gold said. “We will continue to assess the needs as the recovery progresses and support those impacted across all aspects of our core mission.”

The Flood Relief Donation Management Center team will be helped by the Field Innovation Team (FIT), a non-profit relief organization whose non-crisis mission is to teach communities and individuals how to be resilient against disasters. FIT representatives will be here the week of March 25 to help UNMC/Nebraska Medicine and UNO set up and manage the donation center on the UNMC campus.

“We’ll be strategic in the donations we accept to ensure that we’re being good partners in the relief effort,” O’Neil said. “For that reason, our call for donations will be coordinated with other local agencies.”

Anyone interested in donating items is encouraged to check the list of requested items, as it is subject to change. At this time, the following donations are requested:

Safe Recovery Pack/Personal Protective Equipment

o Respirators/N-95 masks

o Work gloves

o Goggles

o Foot covers

o Tyvek suits

o Hand sanitizer

o Other protective items

Cleaning Supplies

o Bleach

o Cleaning supplies/SOS pads

o Dish soap

o Disinfectant wipes

o Disposable gloves

o Buckets (five gallon)

o Mops

o Wet/dry vacuums

o Detergent

o Paper towels

o Toilet paper

o Trash bags

o Masks

o Heavy-duty garbage bags

o Shovels

Personal Hygiene

o Shampoo

o Soap

o Towels

o Toothpaste

o Toothbrushes

o Deodorant

o Feminine hygiene products

Donations may be by dropped off at UNMC General Supply (Annex 22), 601 S. Saddle Creek Rd., in Omaha, beginning March 26 and weekdays thereafter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a receipt for their tax-deductible donations.

Community members may come to the center during open hours to request needed supplies, access an array of community resources and safety information. Supplies requested by other relief agencies will be distributed to those agencies.

The Flood Relief Donation Management Center also will collect monetary donations, which will be used to meet any needs that are not satisfied by material donations. Credit card and cash donations can be accepted on site. A website for monetary donations is being established; details will be available soon.

The center will be open to those seeking aid beginning Wednesday, March 27, and weekdays thereafter, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.