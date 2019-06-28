class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393016 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY AP | June 28, 2019
Florida man gets probation, jail time in Nebraska pot case

YORK, Neb. – A 57-year-old Florida man was given probation and some jail time after he was caught hauling marijuana through Nebraska.

York County District Court records say 57-year-old Robert Rosenwasser, of Miami Beach, Florida, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. He’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors lowered the charges to attempted possession of controlled substances for sale and of attempted possession.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper stopped the minivan Rosenwasser was driving on Interstate 80 on June 13 last year. The trooper says Rosenwasser was speeding and failed to signal lane changes.

The trooper reported seeing a vacuum-sealed bag inside the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up 149 pounds (68 kilograms) of pot with a street value estimated at $447,000.

