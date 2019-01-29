class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362300 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Flying lumber injures semi driver, sends rig off I-80

BY Bob Brogan | January 29, 2019
Courtesy/ Lexington Clipper-Herald * Brian Neben.

Lexington, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies responded to a report of an eastbound  ‘Pride Transport’ semitrailer that left Interstate 80 about 5 miles east of Lexington, went through a  south road ditch fence and rolled to a stop in a field south of the lanes of traffic.

An eyewitness reported the incident about 10 a.m.  A State Patrol Communications Specialist says unsecured wooden boards being carried on a semi with a flatbed went through the windshield of the Pride Transport semi and knocked the driver unconscious.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department transported the semi-driver to Lexington Regional Health. He was then transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. The semitrailer driver received a head injury and had no memory of what happened. The driver of the flatbed carrying lumber was stopped near Elm Creek and cited for a load violation.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.

 

