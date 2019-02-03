Fog Blamed For Accident In Stanton

Just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a two vehicle accident that sent one passenger to the hospital with possible neck injuries.

The accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Arlene Miller, 85, of Stanton pulled onto Hwy 24 from 17th Street in Stanton into the path of an eastbound pickup driven by Aaron Henrickson, 34, also of Stanton. A passenger in the pickup, Jena Henrickson, 30, of Stanton was removed from the wreckage and transported to FRHS by ambulance.

Five people including three children in the pickup were not injured in the collision, where seatbelts and multiple airbag deployments are credited with preventing further injuries. Poor visibility at the time due to heavy fog is considered a contributing factor in the accident.

The Miller vehicle is considered a total loss and the highway was blocked for about 45 minutes as the scene was investigated and cleared.