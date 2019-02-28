Folk, blues band Talbott Brothers added to UNK concert lineup

AJR with Talbott Brothers

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Place: Health & Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Advance Tickets: $20 for UNK students; $25 all other tickets.

Day of Show Tickets: $25 for UNK students; $30 all other tickets.

On Sale: www.unk.edu/ajr or at the door day of show.

More Info: Call 308.865.8523

KEARNEY – Folk, rock and blues band The Talbott Brothers has been added to the spring concert lineup at the University of Nebraska at Kearney headlined by AJR.

Comprised of brothers Nick and Tyler Talbott, who grew up in Imperial, the Talbott Brothers got their start in 2012 and played many Kearney and central Nebraska gigs before relocating to Oregon.

The band’s latest full-length album “Gray” features the single “We Got Love” – which has 343,000 plays on Spotify – and popular songs “Stay,” “Deadman Pass” and “Hey Honey.”

Following the album’s release, The Talbott Brothers made their debut at KINK FM’s Skype Live Studio, embarked on a national headlining tour and shared the stage with artists such as Johnnyswim, ZZ Ward and Dead Horses.

New York City’s indie pop trio AJR is headlining UNK’s spring concert, which is March 29 at the Health and Sports Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with Talbott Brothers taking the stage at 8 p.m. followed by AJR.

Tickets are $20 for UNK students and $25 for the public. All tickets are general admission and on sale now at www.unk.edu/ajr. Tickets increase to $25 for UNK students and $30 for the public day of show.

AJR’s hits include current singles “Weak” and “Sober Up” from its latest album “The Click,” which came out in 2017. “Weak” became an instant smash, reaching No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club chart, generating more than 370 million Spotify streams and 45 million YouTube views.

The concert is organized and sponsored by Loper Programming and Activities Council.