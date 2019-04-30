Food Bank for the Heartland partnering with Lexington Public Schools to provide food to flood-affected Dawson Co.

Free Mobile Food Pantry in Lexington May 2

OMAHA, Neb. April 30, 2019 – The catastrophic floodwaters that swept across Nebraska and western Iowa in March have receded, but thousands of families continue to seek emergency assistance as homes, businesses, farms, ranches, roads and communities are being rebuilt.

Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those experiencing hardship during this historic disaster and is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host a free mobile food pantry in Lexington on Thursday, May 2 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The mobile pantry will take place at Lexington Middle School, 1100 N Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850.

“Food Bank for the Heartland has already helped provide more than 231,000 disaster relief meals,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies locally and across the county. The Food Bank has been part of this community for 38 years, and we will continue to distribute emergency and supplemental food to our neighbors in need throughout the Heartland. We are pleased to provide this monthly mobile pantry for individuals and families in Dawson County.”

Approximately 21,000 – 23,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution and will include spaghetti, tomato sauce, rice, canned water, macaroni and cheese and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including fresh apples, carrots, oranges and assorted bakery items. Disaster pantry packs will also be offered. They are 15-pound prepacked boxes filled with various nonperishable items.

Those attending the mobile pantry are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. Volunteers will be available to help recipients. No identification is required to obtain food.

Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. In FY 2018, nearly 400 mobile pantries were held across the Food Bank’s 93-county service area helping approximately 47,400 food-insecure households.

Food Bank for the Heartland partners with Lexington Public Schools to host a mobile pantry the first Thursday of each month throughout the year. The list of other Food Bank supported mobile pantries is updated each month on the organization’s web site. May’s mobile pantry list may be found here: https://foodbankheartland.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/May-Mobile-Calendar.pdf.

Information about other disaster relief resources is available on https://foodbankheartland.org/flooding/.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need, they are encouraged to visitwww.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a donation to disaster relief.