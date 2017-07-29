Food Bank for the Heartland partnering with Lexington Public Schools

First Mobile Food Pantry in Lexington on August 3

OMAHA, Neb. July 28 – Hunger is as real in farming communities as it is in urban food deserts. Across the Heartland, thousands of children, families and seniors struggle with regularly obtaining the food they need to be healthy. Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need in rural communities.

Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host its first mobile food pantry in Lexington on Thursday, August 3, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The mobile pantry will take place at Lexington Middle School, 1100 N Washington Street, Lexington, NE 68850.

Faculty members from Lexington Public Schools and other members of the community will volunteer to distribute approximately 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of food free to individuals and families in need. Tyson Foods Foundation is supporting the cost of the Lexington mobile pantry.

The mobile pantry is for people living in Dawson County and surrounding communities. Those in need of the service are invited to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food. The mobile pantry will recur the first Thursday of each month at Lexington Middle School.

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. The one-day distribution is free, and in Dawson County will include spaghetti, tomato sauce, canned pork and beans, cereal, pancake mix and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.

“We are grateful to partner with Lexington Public Schools to distribute needed resources to help local families through our Mobile Pantry program,” said Susan Ogborn, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “This is our first mobile pantry in Lexington. We appreciate for the opportunity to serve Dawson County with monthly mobile pantries. Thank you to Tyson Foods Foundation for its generous support.”

“I am so excited to be working with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide the mobile food pantry in Lexington,” said Kristi O’Meara. As the social worker with Lexington Public Schools, I am aware of the large number of students who live in food-insecure households. This monthly food pantry will be a tremendous service to the community.”

Results of a study supported by the Conagra Brands Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the Nielsen Company show approximately 8.4 percent, or 2,030 people, in Dawson County are at-risk for hunger. Map the Meal Gap 2017 is a study from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, which provides data on a county level. Of the more than 1.8 million people living in the 93 counties served by Food Bank for the Heartland, there are approximately 213,840 struggling with hunger according to study results.