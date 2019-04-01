Food Bank for the Heartland providing food and other resources to flood-affected Dawson County

Free Mobile Food Pantry in Lexington on April 4

OMAHA, Neb. April 1, 2019 – As families across Nebraska and Iowa continue to reel from the catastrophic flooding and blizzard, many find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seeking emergency assistance as the long process of cleaning and rebuilding begins.

Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those experiencing hardship during these natural disasters and is hosting a free mobile food pantry in Lexington on Thursday, April 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The mobile pantry will take place at Lexington Middle School, 1100 N Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850.

“Food Bank for the Heartland has been part of this community for 38 years,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO. “We understand the cleanup and rebuilding process from this historic flooding will take many months, and we will be here providing emergency and supplemental food to our neighbors in need throughout the Heartland. We are pleased to provide this mobile pantry for individuals and families in Dawson County. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies locally and across the county.”

Approximately 12,000 – 15,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution and will include canned water, spaghetti, tomato sauce, rice, canned vegetables, and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including fresh apples, pears, cabbage, and assorted bakery items. Disaster pantry packs will also be offered. They are 15-pound prepacked boxes filled with various nonperishable items.

Those attending the mobile pantry are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. Volunteers will be available to help recipients. No identification is required to obtain food.

Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. In FY 2018, nearly 400 mobile pantries were held across the Food Bank’s 93-county service area helping approximately 47,400 food-insecure households.

Information about other disaster relief resources is available on https://foodbankheartland.org/flooding/.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a donation to disaster relief.