Food Replacement, Energy Assistance is Available for Some Affected by Natural Disasters

Lincoln – Nebraskans who utilize DHHS administered assistance programs and who have been impacted by the recent blizzard and floods may be eligible for additional food, energy and heating assistance.

SNAP Replacement

Those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for food stability who have lost food due to flood-related factors, including power outages, may be eligible for the SNAP replacement program.

If you have lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, you can be reimbursed for the amount of the loss, up to your monthly allotment. First, determine the value of the lost food, then visit a local DHHS office or call ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278.

Approximately 75,000 Nebraska households are enrolled in the SNAP program.

Disaster SNAP

Residents of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders or Washington counties who are not currently enrolled in SNAP, but have a need for assistance with food due to flooding or power outages, may be eligible for funds being distributed through the Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) program. DHHS economic assistance team members will be processing applications for D-SNAP at locations in those counties beginning Wednesday, March 27.

D-SNAP application sites and DHHS disaster assistance locations will be announced before March 27.

Although there are income limits for D-SNAP, eligibility is also based on other factors, including the need for home repairs, temporary shelter expenses, evacuation or relocation, home or business protection, disaster-related personal injury, lost, reduced or delayed income due to the disaster and/or food loss. Anyone in the nine declared counties so impacted by the flood is encouraged to apply.

Energy Assistance – LIHEAP

The following activities are considered allowable uses of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds in crisis situations, particularly with respect to assistance for home energy related needs resulting from natural disasters:

Utility reconnection costs

Repair or replacement costs for furnaces and air conditioners

Insulation repair

Crisis payments for utilities and utility deposits

Purchase of fans, air conditioners and generators

For more information, or to apply for LIHEAP, contact DHHS by calling ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278, or visit a local DHHS office.

Other Assistance

To apply for other assistance programs, such as Medicaid, Aid to Dependent Children, Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled, Respite, Child Care Provider Natural Disaster Recovery and Emergency Assistance go to ACCESSNebraska.