Food Safety Training Course Offered

Lexington, Neb. — ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course will be offered in two locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:

· North Platte – Tuesday, September 11, at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

· Lexington – Wednesday, September 12, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited

to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

Extension Educators, Andrea Nisley and Nancy Frecks will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by August 31 for the Lexington and North Platte sites. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

For further information contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501 or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.