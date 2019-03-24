Ford Driving Skills for Life Coming to Nebraska Safety Center, Kearney

March 19, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) —

 Free hands-on driver training program focuses on newly permitted and licensed drivers

 2019 tour marks the 3rd year Nebraska has offered the Ford Driving Skills for Life program

 Program to expand focus on pedestrian safety, drowsy driving and the need to buckle up behind

the wheel

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program is dedicated to providing young and inexperienced drivers with

the training and tools they need to stay safe behind the wheel by working with driving instructors on a

closed course. The half-day session will focus on equipping teens with new skills in key areas that they

tend to lack: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, space and speed management, and distracted and

impaired driving.

In addition to a special Drunk Driving Suit to stress the dangers of driving while impaired, participants will

also learn the importance of safety belt use, pedestrian safety and about the risks of drowsy driving.

“While we work year-round to raise awareness and carry out enforcement and education efforts to

prevent injuries and deaths on our roadways, we know that drivers ages 16 to 20 are overrepresented in

crashes. It is essential to target this young group of drivers to keep them and those with whom they

share the road safe,” said Bill Kovarik, Interim Highway Safety Administrator for NDOT Highway Safety

Office. “We are pleased to partner with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Ford Driving Skills

for Life program and many local highway safety partners to provide younger drivers with the tools and

resources they need to drive safely.”

To register for the Ford Driving Skills for Life-Nebraska program at Nebraska Safety Center, please visit

unk.edu/dred.

Nebraska Safety Center has partnered with:

Ford Motor Company

Governors Highway Safety Association

NDOT Highway Safety Office

Department of Health & Human Services

MADD

Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska Trucking Association

Project Extra Mile

AAA Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles

Drive Smart Nebraska

Local Law Enforcement

Click here for For Driving Skills for Life flyer