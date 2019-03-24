class="post-template-default single single-post postid-373485 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Ford Driving Skills for Life Coming to Nebraska Safety Center, Kearney

Ford Driving Skills for Life Coming to Nebraska Safety Center, Kearney

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | March 24, 2019
Ford Driving Skills for Life Coming to Nebraska Safety Center, Kearney

 

March 19, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) —

         Free hands-on driver training program focuses on newly permitted and licensed drivers

         2019 tour marks the 3rd year Nebraska has offered the Ford Driving Skills for Life program

         Program to expand focus on pedestrian safety, drowsy driving and the need to buckle up behind
the wheel

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program is dedicated to providing young and inexperienced drivers with
the training and tools they need to stay safe behind the wheel by working with driving instructors on a
closed course.  The half-day session will focus on equipping teens with new skills in key areas that they
tend to lack: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, space and speed management, and distracted and
impaired driving.

In addition to a special Drunk Driving Suit to stress the dangers of driving while impaired, participants will
also learn the importance of safety belt use, pedestrian safety and about the risks of drowsy driving.

“While we work year-round to raise awareness and carry out enforcement and education efforts to
prevent injuries and deaths on our roadways, we know that drivers ages 16 to 20 are overrepresented in
crashes.  It is essential to target this young group of drivers to keep them and those with whom they
share the road safe,” said Bill Kovarik, Interim Highway Safety Administrator for NDOT Highway Safety
Office.  “We are pleased to partner with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Ford Driving Skills
for Life program and many local highway safety partners to provide younger drivers with the tools and
resources they need to drive safely.”

To register for the Ford Driving Skills for Life-Nebraska program at Nebraska Safety Center, please visit
unk.edu/dred.

Nebraska Safety Center has partnered with:

Ford Motor Company

Governors Highway Safety Association

NDOT Highway Safety Office

Department of Health & Human Services

MADD

Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska Trucking Association

Project Extra Mile

AAA Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles

Drive Smart Nebraska

Local Law Enforcement

 

Click here for For Driving Skills for Life flyer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

