class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330037 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Forecasters warn of flood possibilities in Nebraska, Iowa | KRVN Radio

Forecasters warn of flood possibilities in Nebraska, Iowa

BY Associated Press | August 20, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Forecasters warn of flood possibilities in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. – Forecasters have issued flood warnings and watches in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as heavy rain continues to fall.

A National Weather Service flash flood warning covered parts of Harrison, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in western Iowa. By 5 a.m. Monday more than 3 inches of rain had fallen in the past 24 hours in some areas.

The service also says 55 mph wind gusts could be expected from a storm over Omaha in eastern Nebraska.

A flood warning was issued for both sides of the Missouri River south from Nebraska City.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments