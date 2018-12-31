Former county treasurer to be sentenced in theft of funds

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356316 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | December 31, 2018
The former Harlan County Treasurer has been found guilty on charges of Felony Theft by Deception and Abuse of Public Records. Diane Grotfeld of Alma pled no contest to the charges in Harlan County District Court on December 29th. A charge of official misconduct was dismissed. In a news release, Harlan County Attorney Bryan McQuay said Grotfeld resigned from her position this past July. A state auditor’s report revealed that about $108,000 was missing from the Treasurer’s Office over a three-year period. The matter was then turned over to Nebraska State Patrol for investigation.

Grotfeld has been released on a personal recognizance bond. Her sentencing is set for March 4, 2019 at 9:30am.

 

