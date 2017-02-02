Former Cozad church employee pleads not guilty to theft

COZAD, Neb. (AP) _ A former Cozad church employee has pleaded not guilty to felony theft in Dawson County District Court.

The Kearney Hub reports that 34-year-old Candice Hasbrouck, of Cozad, entered the plea Monday. She is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she had served as treasurer since 2009.

In November, she was charged with theft of more than $5,000. The charge came after an accounting firm audited the church’s financial records between late 2013 and 2016 and discovered the church was missing more than $46,000.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Hasbrouck’s trial has been set for April 11.