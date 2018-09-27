Former Crete schoolteacher takes plea deal in sex assault case

WILBER, Neb. (AP) _ A former schoolteacher in southeast Nebraska accused of sexual assault has taken a plea deal.

Saline County Court records say 41-year-old Matthew Hoffman, of Dorchester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault without consent. He’d pleaded not guilty in March to two felony counts of sexual abuse and one of sexual assault. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Law enforcement accounts that led to Hoffman’s arrest have been sealed from public view.

Hoffman resigned his Crete High School position in February.