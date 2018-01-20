Former Dundy County deputy convicted on several charges

Dundy County, Nebraska – On January 18, 2018, Charles Thibedeau, age 37, was convicted by a jury in the Dundy County District Court with Kidnapping, a Class 2 Felony, Third Degree Sexual Assault, a Class 1 Misdemeanor, and Oppression under Color of Office, a Class 2 Misdemeanor.

On March 22, 2017, while on duty as a Deputy County Sheriff for Dundy County, Charles Thibedeau sent Facebook messages to the victim, age 26, requesting that she meet him in a remote location to discuss a law enforcement matter. When the victim arrived at the designated location, she was accompanied by a minor child. Thibedeau lied to the victim about an imminent search of her residence by local law enforcement. Shortly thereafter, Thibedeau asked the victim to show him her breasts. Thibedeau then demanded to touch her breasts. Thibedeau threatened to take her to jail on a fictitious warrant when she refused to consent. The victim again refused Thibedeau’s request despite his threats of incarceration. Thibedeau subsequently handcuffed the victim, placed her in his patrol vehicle, and touched her bare breasts. He then began to drive off to another location, but stopped and released the victim. Prior to this incident, Thibedeau had only been employed by the Dundy County Sheriff’s Office for approximately five and a half months. He had not been formally certified at the time because he had yet to attend the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy in Grand Island.

These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol. Assistant Attorneys General George Welch and Jason Bergevin prosecuted the case as Special Prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 5, 2018. Due to scheduling conflicts, the sentencing hearing will be conducted in the Red Willow County District Court.