Former employee imprisoned for stealing from Platte County

Columbus, Neb. — A former Platte County employee has been imprisoned for stealing from the county.

The Columbus Telegram reports that 44-year-old Traci Nelsen was given four to six years. She was sentenced Wednesday in Columbus.

She’d pleaded no contest in April to two counts of theft, one of filing a false claim and one of evidence tampering. Prosecutors say more than $56,000 was taken from the county from 2014 to 2017. She was in charge of its adult diversion program.

One of the theft counts involved a theft from a Girl Scouts entity.