Former Epworth Village Worker Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

YORK, Neb. – A former Epworth Village worker charged with Sexual Assault of a minor has been sentenced in York County District Court.

Seward resident, Jamie L. Bishop, 38, was sentenced to 10-16 years in prison on one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a Class II felony.

Online court records say Bishop was found guilty on December 6, 2016 after pleading no contest to felony sexual assault of a minor.

Court documents say Bishop and the 15-year-old had sex several times in his room or on the grounds at Epworth Village from January to July of 2015. She bore a child in December 2015, and authorities say DNA tests prove the boy’s paternity.

The defendant is granted 1 days credit for time previously served in confinement on this charge.