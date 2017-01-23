class="single single-post postid-210425 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Former Epworth Village Worker Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case | KRVN Radio

Former Epworth Village Worker Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

BY News | January 23, 2017
Courtesy/York County Sheriff's Office

YORK, Neb. – A former Epworth Village worker charged with Sexual Assault of a minor has been sentenced in York County District Court.

Seward resident, Jamie L. Bishop, 38, was sentenced to 10-16 years in prison on one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a Class II felony.

Online court records say Bishop was found guilty on December 6, 2016 after pleading no contest to felony sexual assault of a minor.

Court documents say Bishop and the 15-year-old had sex several times in his room or on the grounds at Epworth Village from January to July of 2015. She bore a child in December 2015, and authorities say DNA tests prove the boy’s paternity.

The defendant is granted 1 days credit for time previously served in confinement on this charge.

