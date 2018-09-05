Former golf coach gets jail, probation in loan scam

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333307 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 5, 2018
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A former school golf coach charged in a loan scam has been jailed for 90 days and given two years of probation

Platte Country District Court records say 54-year-old Karl Dierman, of Lincoln, also was ordered at his sentencing Tuesday to pay restitution of more $14,500.

He’d pleaded no contest to forgery. Prosecutors dismissed 11 other counts in return for Dierman’s plea.

Court documents say the former Scotus Central Catholic coach requested a cash loan against an insurance policy with Mass Mutual Financial Group listing his in-laws as the insureds and identifying the payee as his wife.

Dierman acknowledged forging his in-laws’ signatures on the loan application and forging his wife’s signature to deposit the loan funds in his business account, over which she had no control.

