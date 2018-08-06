Former golf coach to be sentenced in loan scam

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327373 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 6, 2018
COLUMBUS, Neb. – A September sentencing has been scheduled for a former golf coach charged in a loan scam.

The Columbus Telegram reports that 54-year-old Karl Dierman, of Lincoln, has pleaded no contest Platte County District Court to a forgery charge. Prosecutors dismissed 11 other counts in return for Dierman’s plea. His sentencing is set for Sept. 4.

Court documents say the former Scotus Central Catholic coach requested a cash loan against an insurance policy with Mass Mutual Financial Group listing his in-laws as the insureds and identifying the payee as his wife.

Dierman acknowledged forging his in-laws’ signatures on the loan application and forging his wife’s signature to deposit the loan funds in his business account, over which she had no control.

He faces restitution of $14,500.

