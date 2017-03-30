Former golf course treasurer accused of embezzlement

SEWARD, Neb. – A former treasurer of an eastern Nebraska golf course has been accused of embezzling from it.

Court records say 31-year-old Chaise Vegas is charged with two felony counts of theft. A phone listed for Vegas in Milford is no longer in service.

A court affidavit filed by Milford Police Chief Forrest Siebken says Vegas made unauthorized withdrawals totaling nearly $142,000 from two accounts for Thornridge Golf Course in Milford. He took over as treasurer in April 2015. The affidavit says all but around $3,600 has been repaid.

Vegas’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.