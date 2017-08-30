Former governor candidate Hassebrook to run for Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Former University of Nebraska Regent and 2014 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chuck Hassebrook is running for an open seat in the Legislature.

Hassebrook announced Wednesday that he will seek to represent Legislative District 16, an area that includes Burt, Cuming and Washington counties.

He is vying to replace Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, who is ineligible to run again because of term limits.

Hassebrook spent 18 years as a university regent, from 1994 to 2012. He ran for governor in the 2014 election but lost to Pete Ricketts.

He currently works as a vice president for Sandhills Energy, where he’s tasked with developing utility scale wind and solar energy projects in rural communities.

He previously worked at the Center for Rural Affairs.