Former Judge Contracted for Keystone XL Pipeline Meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Lancaster County District Court Judge has been contracted as a hearing officer for the next Keystone XL Pipeline meeting.

On Monday, August 7, Judge Karen B Flowers will be present in Lincoln to rule on procedural and evidentiary matters under the Nebraska Rules of Evidence in connection with the proceeding. In addition, Judge Flowers will conduct the pre-hearing conference, rule on pre-hearing motions, issue subpoenas as may be requested by the parties. Judge Flowers’ role will not include issuing an advisory opinion on whether to grant or deny the Application at issue in the proceeding.

The Public Service Commission is statutorily responsible to determine if the proposed route of the major oil pipeline is in the public interest. The open-to-the-public meeting on August 7th will be held at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in downtown Lincoln beginning at 9 a.m.