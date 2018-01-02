Former Lincoln mental health center to be demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. – Demolition is looming for a two-story Lincoln building that was a haven for thousands of people who needed mental health services.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Bryan Medical Center purchased the former Lancaster County Mental Health Center and Crisis Center in April for $3 million.

Hospital spokesman Edgar Bumanis says the organization didn’t find an immediate use for the building and has decided to demolish it. The hospital’s contractor applied for a demolition permit Dec. 21.

Bumanis says the hospital is unsure what it will replace the building with.

Dean Settle was the mental health center’s longtime director. He says the center’s 120 staff members saw nearly 5,000 people at its peak. He says employees were able to extend lifespans and prevent suicides.