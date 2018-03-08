Former Nebraska Gov. Charles Thone dies at 94

LINCOLN, Neb. – Former Nebraska Gov. Charles Thone has died at the age of 94.

Thone’s law partner and longtime friend, Mark Schorr, said Thone died around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday of natural causes.

Thone, a Republican, represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District from 1971 to 1979. He served one term as governor, from 1979 to 1983, and lost his re-election bid to Democrat Bob Kerrey.

In Congress, he served on the House Select Committee on Assassinations, where he investigated the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Thone grew up on a 400-acre farm north of Hartington. Before he arrived in public office, he served as the Nebraska Republican Party’s state chairman.

Thone is survived by his wife, former first lady Ruth Thone, and three daughters.