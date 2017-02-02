class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212744 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Former Nebraska justice to review Chambers residency case

BY Associated Press | February 2, 2017
State Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, works in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Legislature's Executive Board is set to hear arguments Wednesday over whether longtime Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers actually lives in the north Omaha district he represents. Chambers' critics have argued over the years that he actually lives in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb. Chambers has provided phone and utility bills and home ownership records showing he lives in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn’t live in the district he represents.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse announced Wednesday that a special committee has recruited former Justice William Connolly to serve as its legal counsel.

Connolly will conduct legal research related to the qualifications challenge against Chambers, of Omaha. Chambers is Nebraska’s longest-serving lawmaker.

The challenge was filed by John Sciara of Omaha, who ran unsuccessfully against Chambers in the 2016 election. Sciara contends that Chambers really lives in Bellevue.

Chambers has scoffed at the allegation as “busybody, gossipy, vengeful cud.” He also has provided lawmakers and reporters with documents listing his north Omaha address, including utility bills and newspaper subscription papers.

