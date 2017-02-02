Former Nebraska justice to review Chambers residency case

State Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, works in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Legislature's Executive Board is set to hear arguments Wednesday over whether longtime Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers actually lives in the north Omaha district he represents. Chambers' critics have argued over the years that he actually lives in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb. Chambers has provided phone and utility bills and home ownership records showing he lives in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)