class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324131 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Former Nebraska tax commissioner gets university post | KRVN Radio

Former Nebraska tax commissioner gets university post

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
Former Nebraska tax commissioner gets university post
Courtesy/photo provided by UNMC/UNO Public Relations 00 Doug Ewald.

Omaha, Neb. —  A former Nebraska tax commissioner has been named a vice chancellor for the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

University officials say Doug Ewald will oversee business, finance and business development for both Omaha campuses. He’ll begin his work Aug. 1, pending approval by university regents.

Ewald has nearly 30 years of administrative experience at companies including Union Pacific. He served as state tax commissioner from December 2006 to October 2013. Ewald attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and holds a master’s in public administration.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments