Former officer charged with assaulting woman in Grand Island

BY Associated Press | November 29, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A man has been charged with an assault that authorities say occurred while he was off duty but still on the Grand Island police force.

Court records say 31-year-old Michael Lyon was charged last week with misdemeanor assault. A public phone number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Lyon’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Police have said Lyon assaulted the woman the night of Oct. 30 in a Grand Island residence. Police say the assault was not “a domestic offense.”

Lyon has since left the department.

