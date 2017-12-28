Former Omaha city accounting manager to run for Legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A former Omaha city accounting manager is running for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Scott Winkler of Omaha announced his candidacy Thursday for the Legislature’s 18th District seat, representing a northwestern portion of the city. Winkler is challenging incumbent state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who has already filed for re-election.

Winkler says he’s running to provide equal opportunity for jobs, education and health care. As a city accounting manager, he oversaw Omaha’s accounting operations within its finance department.

Winkler was born and raised in Loomis, in south-central Nebraska, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska. He has worked as a community activist.

Winkler is a registered Democrat seeking the officially nonpartisan seat. Lindstrom is a registered Republican.