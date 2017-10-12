Former Omaha mayoral candidate to run for state treasurer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A former Omaha mayoral candidate has announced plans to run for Nebraska state treasurer.

Taylor Royal will kick off his campaign Thursday at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Royal is looking to replace Don Stenberg, who cannot seek re-election next year because of term limits.

Royal’s campaign says he’ll be joined by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a fellow Republican who defeated him in the mayor’s race, and members of the group Nebraska Patriots for Trump.

Royal is a certified public accountant who ran unsuccessfully for mayor with promises to bring an NFL team to Omaha.

He will face state Sen. John Murante, a Republican who has won endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and other local elected officials. No Democratic candidate has announced plans to run.