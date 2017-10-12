class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265435 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Former Omaha mayoral candidate to run for state treasurer | KRVN Radio

Former Omaha mayoral candidate to run for state treasurer

BY Associated Press | October 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
Former Omaha mayoral candidate to run for state treasurer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A former Omaha mayoral candidate has announced plans to run for Nebraska state treasurer.

Taylor Royal will kick off his campaign Thursday at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Royal is looking to replace Don Stenberg, who cannot seek re-election next year because of term limits.

Royal’s campaign says he’ll be joined by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a fellow Republican who defeated him in the mayor’s race, and members of the group Nebraska Patriots for Trump.

Royal is a certified public accountant who ran unsuccessfully for mayor with promises to bring an NFL team to Omaha.

He will face state Sen. John Murante, a Republican who has won endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and other local elected officials. No Democratic candidate has announced plans to run.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments