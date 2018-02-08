Former Omaha teacher sentenced in child sex case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A former Omaha teacher and coach accused of child sexual assault has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 47-year-old Daryl Clark was sentenced Wednesday to 25 to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and enticement by electronic devise. State law requires him to serve at least half the sentence, so he will be eligible for parole after 121/2 years.

Prosecutors had already dropped three counts of child sexual assault when they determined the girl had been 16, the age of sexual consent in Nebraska. They amended other charges in exchange for Clark’s pleas.

Clark was a middle school business teacher and coached youth softball.

Court records show he lives in Crescent, Iowa.