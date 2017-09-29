Former police chief arrested in drunken driving case

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A former police chief in an Omaha suburb who’s facing drunken driving charges has bonded out of jail.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Leonard Houloose on Thursday and booked him into Sarpy County Jail. He bonded out in less than two hours. A phone listed for Houloose rang unanswered Friday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Papillion officers stopped their former chief Sunday afternoon after receiving a tip that he was driving drunk.

He’d served 22 years in the Papillion force, including 14 as chief. He left the department in 2015 and is employed by the city as director of the Tara Hills and Eagle Hills golf courses.