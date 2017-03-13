class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221548 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Former President Obama visits Omaha Sunday for Buffett lunch | KRVN Radio

Former President Obama visits Omaha Sunday for Buffett lunch

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Former President Obama visits Omaha Sunday for Buffett lunch
Courtesy/AP. Former president Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter on the East Front of the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, after Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OMAHA, Neb. – Former President Barack Obama stopped in Omaha briefly on Sunday to have lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett.

Obama landed in Omaha Sunday afternoon and was driven to Happy Hollow Country Club.

Susie Buffett said she and her father spent about 21/2 hours together in a private room at the country club where her father is a member.

Susie Buffett declined to say what the three discussed during the lunch except that she said the meal wasn’t a fundraiser. The Buffetts both had Thunderbird salads and Obama had a taco salad.

The last time Obama visited Omaha was in January 2016 as part of a series of speeches he gave after his final State of the Union address.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments