Former rural Cozad church employee gets probation for theft

COZAD, Neb. (AP) _ A former employee who stole from a rural Cozad church has been given three years of probation.

Court records say 34-year-old Candice Hasbrouck was sentenced Monday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington.

She’d pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after prosecutors reduced it. Prosecutors say she embezzled more than $46,000 from St. John’s Lutheran Church, which she’d served as treasurer since 2009.