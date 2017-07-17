Former rural Cozad church employee gets probation for theft

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248208 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 17, 2017
COZAD, Neb. (AP) _ A former employee who stole from a rural Cozad church has been given three years of probation.
Court records say 34-year-old Candice Hasbrouck was sentenced Monday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington.
She’d pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after prosecutors reduced it. Prosecutors say she embezzled more than $46,000 from St. John’s Lutheran Church, which she’d served as treasurer since 2009.

