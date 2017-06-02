Former student teacher takes plea deal in sex photos case

MADISON, Neb. – An August sentencing hearing is scheduled for a former Norfolk student teacher accused of changing a student’s grade after she sent him explicit photos of herself.

Court records say 24-year-old Sean Neal, who lives in Wayne, pleaded no contest to attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange for Neal’s plea. Sentencing is set for Aug. 3 in Madison County Court.

Prosecutors say Neal had raised the grade the same day the 14-year-old Norfolk High School freshman sent the photos. She reported the incident to school officials within a day or two.