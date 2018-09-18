class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335843 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Former teacher, Husker imprisoned in child sex assault case

BY Associated Press | September 18, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Lincoln schoolteacher and Husker football player has been sentenced to prison in a child sex assault case.

Lancaster County District Court records say 41-year-old Sean Applegate was given 15 to 20 years at his Lincoln court hearing Tuesday. The records say he’d pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse and attempted sexual assault of a child.

He was arrested in April last year after a woman reported that she had been molested by him between 2013 and 2014, starting when she was 15.

Applegate was a wingback for Nebraska, 1996-1999. He had worked as an industrial arts teacher at Pound Middle School.

