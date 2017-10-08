Forner Toyota Executive, Hilary Corna, To Present at Doane University

CRETE, Nebraska – The Hansen Leadership Program, established by the Zenon C.R. Hansen Foundation, is pleased to announce its Hansen Leadership Speakers Assembly presenter, Hilary Corna.

When Corna was only 22 years old, she decided to follow her post-college dream of having a career in Asia. She bought a ticket to Singapore and was hired there by Toyota as a Senior Executive Officer where she managed a team of people across 14 different countries as a Change Leader for all of the dealerships in Asia. She worked for Toyota for three years conducting Kaizen in Asia, the Philippines, India, and more.

In 2010, Corna returned to the United States. Since then she published a non-fiction book One White Face, about her life during her time living abroad. Both The New York Times and Forbes Women have featured her book.

Currently, Corna is on a book tour nationwide, having spoken to over 30,000 students and her book is now being written into a screenplay. Hilary Corna is a great example of pursuing dreams and becoming successful after college.

Her keynote address, “#DareYourSelf” will be Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Doane’s Art & Education building on the university’s Crete campus.

Corna graduated from Elon University in North Carolina in International Business and Asian/Pacific Studies.