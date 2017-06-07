Former York County attorney facing prostitution trial says he’s sex bias victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln lawyer and former York County attorney who was one of 12 people arrested in a prostitution sting says he’s a victim of discriminatory prosecution and a victim of sex bias.

Court records say 67-year-old Vincent Valentino has pleaded not guilty to a sole count: soliciting prostitution. He’s challenging the constitutionally of his arrest last July, saying that he, a male, was being discriminated against. He also says he’s being denied pretrial diversion because he’s a man.

Prosecutor Ryan Mick said at a hearing Monday that she’s seen no evidence that police saw a woman solicit a prostitute and declined to arrest them or that Valentino was arrested based on discrimination.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Judge Laurie Yardley denied Valentino’s motion to suppress evidence against him.