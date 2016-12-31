Fort Kearny 1st Day Hike

A 1st Day Hike will be held on New Year’s Day at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. A Nebraska Game and Parks Commission flyer says participants should meet at the Trailhead Gazebo on the east side at 10 a.m. 1st day hikes are part of a nationwide effort by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Guests, 5 years old and older, can join for an easy 3 mile hike on the Historical Burlington Hike and Bike Trail. The trail is wheel chair accessible.

Cameras are welcome. Pets must remain on a six-foot (maximum) leash. Bring warm clothing, hiking boots, water and snacks. The hike will allow participants to learn about the history of the area and get tips to help them on their 2017 resolution to make nature part of their goals. A valid 2017 Nebraska State Park permit is required. More information is available at OutdoorNebraska.org or call Fort Kearny SRA at 308-865-5305