Fort Robinson Christmas Dinner has 1939 theme

CRAWFORD, Neb. – World War II was beginning in Europe, “Gone with the Wind” was a hit at the box office and the soldiers at Fort Robinson enjoyed a Christmas dinner of turkey, pork loin, oyster soup and an array of sides and fixings.

The 200 attendees of the 23rd annual Christmas Dinner at Fort Robinson State Park on Dec. 2 will be treated to the same menu as that one in 1939, when Fort Robinson was a quartermaster remount depot producing horses and mules for the military. The dinner’s program, always enhanced by many attendees who dress in period attire, includes live music and historical commentary.

Tickets for the event, which often sell out in a hurry, will become available at select locations 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. They may be purchased at the Fort Robinson’s headquarters, Herren Brothers True Value in Harrison and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce in Chadron. Because of high demand, there is a limit of four tickets per household.

Again complementing the event’s festive atmosphere will be the Christmas lights installed on park buildings with help from community members. The lights will turn on at 6 p.m. the night of the dinner and will remain lit each evening through December. Groups interested in decorating a building at the park may contact the park’s office at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fort.robinson@nebraska.gov