Fortenberry Announces Postponement of Farm Bill Review Session in Norfolk

Lincoln, NE – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) announced today that, due to severe weather conditions, the Farm Bill review session scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 20, at the Elkhorn Natural Resources District Conference Room in Norfolk has been postponed. Congressman Fortenberry is hoping to reschedule the Farm Bill review session shortly. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Congressman Fortenberry’s office at (402) 438-1598.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies and is sponsor of the Rural Health Insurance Act, among other ag-related initiatives.