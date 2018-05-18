Fortenberry Statement on Farmer to Farmer

(Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) today issued the following statement on his Farmer to Farmer Program amendment to the Farm Bill:

“I am pleased that the House of Representatives voted to include my Farmer to Farmer Program amendment in the Farm Bill,” said Fortenberry. “This initiative is about three things: the richness of America’s farm experience, an engine of economic regeneration for the poor, and enhancing emerging diplomatic relations. It renews, innovates, and modernizes the program’s goals.

“For over thirty years, Farmer to Farmer has connected volunteer American farmers, agriculture extension experts, and others with deep knowledge of agriculture production to farmers abroad, governments, and agricultural universities around the globe. The sharing of America’s ag expertise dramatically enhances the capacity of peoples elsewhere to grow their own food, put money in their pockets, and contribute to worldwide food security, elevating community wellbeing and human flourishing.”

Initially authorized in 1985, and re-authorized via subsequent Farm Bills, the John Ogonowski and Doug Bereuter Farmer to Farmer Program has deployed more than 17,000 volunteers from United States farms, agribusinesses, cooperatives, and universities since its founding. All fifty states have been represented in its volunteer trips to assist farmers in nations close to home and overseas.

Congressman Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and is the sponsor of the Rural Health Insurance Act, among other ag-related initiatives.