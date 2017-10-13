class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265716 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Four accused of hazing at Chadron State have left school | KRVN Radio

Four accused of hazing at Chadron State have left school

BY Associated Press | October 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Four accused of hazing at Chadron State have left school
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Four people accused of involvement in hazing at Chadron State College are no longer enrolled.

College President Randy Rhine had told students and staff in September that police and the school were investigating an off-campus incident that was portrayed as an initiation rite between members of the wrestling team.

College spokesman Alex Helmbrecht said earlier this week that the behavior violates Chadron State and Nebraska State College System policies and team rules. He declined to say whether the students were kicked out of school as punishment, citing privacy policies.

Hazing also is against state law. Chadron Police Chief Tom Lordino says his department’s investigation is continuing. Online court records don’t show any related charges against the four.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments