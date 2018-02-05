Four arrested on multiple charges are pursuit in Lancaster County

On January 11, 2018, at around midnight, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a car for speeding near Hwy 77 and Bluff Road. The driver fled from the deputy, a partial license plate number was obtained, and after a short pursuit, the chase was ended in the interest of public safety.

During the ensuing weeks, investigators located the car involved in the chase and recovered a handgun case and ammunition that had been stolen during a residential burglary in Saunders County the night of the pursuit with the deputy. A handgun taken during the Saunders County burglary was also eventually recovered.

The investigation led to the identification of four individuals from

Lincoln who were involved in various offenses in both Lancaster and

Saunders County. Incidental to the primary investigation, deputies

discovered that one of the suspects had recently assaulted a Lincoln

woman. The following arrests have been made as a result of this

investigation:

1. Lorenzo Nunn DOB 10-8-75. Offenses: Possession of a firearm by

prohibited person, possess of a stolen firearm, theft by receiving

stolen property.

2. Bobby Motton III DOB 6-24-95. Offenses: possession of a firearm by prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft by

receiving stolen property.

3. Kahden Moore DOB 6-18-97. Offenses: Flight to avoid arrest,

domestic assault, possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen

property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

4. Samantha Zavodny DOB 3-2-88. Offenses: possession of a firearm by prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cedar Bluffs, NE, Police Department and Saunders County Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges in their jurisdiction.