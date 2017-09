Four Governors will be in Nebraska next month for event benefiting the Grow Nebraska program. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s excited to be welcoming Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to our 1st Annual Grow Nebraska Steak Fry. It will be held on Sunday October 8, 2017 at the Paul and Deb Gangwish Farm near Shelton. Tickets are now on sale for the event.