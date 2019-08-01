Four Inmates Charged with Robbery

North Platte, Neb. — An inmate of the Lincoln County Detention Center in North Platte reported to staff Tuesday he was assaulted by multiple subjects inside the facility. The inmate indicated that during the assault the inmates also took his personal property.

Deputies began an investigation into the incident and discovered four other inmates entered the cell of the victim inmate and video footage shows the victim inmate being assaulted. It also showed that personal items were removed by the offending inmates from the victim inmate’s cell.

Deputies arrested 19 year old Nathan Urbina, 20 year old Chase Lenz-Schurr, 22 year old Terrence Alexander and 22 year old Romello Taylor for Robbery- Class II Felony. The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

=0=