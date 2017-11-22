Four men arrested in theft from home construction site

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four men in connection with theft from a new home construction site near Lake Maloney. It was reported on Monday, November 20th. Several thousand dollars in tools were taken. A canvas of the area by a Sheriff’s deputy turned up a wallet which led to one suspect. Andrew Boggs, age 29 of North Platte, was arrested on charges of Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Investigators then contacted a friend of Boggs, 24-year-old Marcus Bailey of North Platte. He was interviewed and then arrested for Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property. A search warrant was issued for Bailey’s home where deputies recovered numerous items stolen from the Lake Maloney construction site. Also discovered was several thousand dollars in various other construction tools. A substantial amount of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia was found in the residence, Deputies later charged Mr. Bailey with Possession of Controlled Substance.

On Tuesday, deputies then arrested 30-year-old Eric Davaney on charges of Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property. Chief Deputy Sheriff Roland Kramer says Devaney was working at the Lake Maloney construction site.

Deputies later arrested 29-year-old Bill Cheever, Jr. at a North Platte residence on charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property. Deputies discovered more of the tools stolen from the construction site. Chief Deputy Kramer says the investigation continues.